It is almost midnight and Antonella, invited to the garden by Alfonso, is about to receive a very special present for her birthday.

Entering, welcomed by the applause of the audience, is father Stefano, who has sweet and moving words to dedicate to the fencer, “You entered a child and you will leave a woman, I want you to never lose your smile”. Inevitable a few words also on the relationship with Edoardo Donnamaria: “Edoardo loves you, you will have the opportunity to get to know each other outside and to smooth out those rather complex corners that you both have. With the commitment and love that there is, you will be able to create something” says father Stefano.

Antonella is happier than ever but the surprises for her are not over yet. Even her friend Marco enters the garden to wish her a happy birthday and give her the encouragement she needs to face what remains of her stay in her house. “I congratulate you, I am proud of you. I didn’t think you were that strong, you’re a rock” the boy says.

Finally midnight has come and, with her friends of recent months on one side and the affections of a lifetime on the other, Antonella can finally celebrate her twenty-fifth birthday.

Happy birthday Antonella!