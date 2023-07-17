Surviving the Scorch: Tips for Beating the Heatwave and Keeping the Elderly Safe

Living in 40 degrees. For millions of Italians, this week will be dedicated to finding the best ways to avoid the heat. But there are people who risk more than others, the elderly and frail, for whom advice that seems trivial to many and is now very well known is essential to avoid very serious health problems. To explain how to overcome the week of scorching heat is Niccolo Marchionni, cardiologist and geriatrician of the University of Florence.

Let’s start with the food, how should we behave?

Dr. Niccolo Marchionni advises that during such hot days, it is important to adjust our diet accordingly. It is recommended to eat small and frequent meals throughout the day, in order to avoid overloading the body’s digestion system. Light, easily digestible foods such as fruits, vegetables, and salads are the best choices. It is also crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.

What about staying cool?

Dr. Marchionni emphasizes the importance of staying cool during extreme heat. He advises staying indoors during the hottest hours of the day and using air conditioning or fans to maintain a comfortable temperature at home. If going outside is necessary, it is important to wear loose, breathable clothing and to protect oneself from direct sun exposure by using hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen with a high SPF.

What are the health risks that the elderly and frail face during high temperatures?

The elderly and frail are more susceptible to the heat and can experience severe health problems if not properly protected. Dr. Marchionni highlights the risk of dehydration, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion. It is crucial for them to drink enough water and stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take frequent breaks in shaded areas. Checking in on elderly relatives or neighbors and ensuring they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration is of utmost importance during the hot weather.

Are there any specific precautions to take for those with pre-existing medical conditions?

Dr. Marchionni advises that individuals with pre-existing medical conditions should consult with their doctors to ensure they take appropriate precautions during extreme heat. Certain conditions, such as heart or respiratory problems, may require additional monitoring and adjustments to medication. It is important to follow the medical advice provided and not neglect any symptoms that may arise during the heatwave.

In conclusion, during this week of scorching heat, it is crucial for everyone, especially the elderly and frail, to take necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy. Following the advice of experts like Dr. Niccolo Marchionni can make a significant difference in preventing heat-related health issues. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.

