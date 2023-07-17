Home » First time since annexation. Clubs from Crimea intervened in Russian competitions
First time since annexation. Clubs from Crimea intervened in Russian competitions

When the Russians annexed Crimea in 2014, which is still not recognized by a large part of the states, attempts to include the country’s football clubs in Russian competitions failed for several reasons. But the situation has changed after almost ten years. Rubin Yalta and Sevastopol played the first competitive match under the banner of the Russian Football Federation at the weekend. Specifically in the fourth highest competition.

