Susanne Johna: Hospital reform needs reliable data

Dr. Susanne Johna, 1st Chairwoman of the Marburg Association, on the discussion of the fifth statement by the “Government Commission for Modern and Needs-based Hospital Care”:

The study now presented by Prof. Dr. Erika Raab and others on the Government Commission’s fifth statement (“Improving the quality and safety of health care”) is extremely commendable work, because it analyzes the underlying data and critically appraises the statements made by the Commission. It is clear that the Commission has partly used outdated data and left important parameters unconsidered.

Since the conclusions of the government commission on the quality of hospital care based on this study are based on insufficient data analysis, we now expect a self-critical review. Since nobody falls a jag out of the crown. Good science is characterized by taking up and evaluating critical objections. Standards of good scientific practice must never be called into question.

Professor Raab’s team has determined that, for example, the Commission’s extrapolation of avoidable deaths from stroke patients is grossly incorrect. Palliative cases were also insufficiently taken into account in the Commission’s calculations. In most federal states, more than 90 percent of patients are already being treated in specialized stroke units.

After the present critical analysis, the question arises even more than before whether the quality discussion is misused to justify intended structural adjustments.

In their key points of July 10, the federal and state governments named guaranteeing security of supply (services of general interest), securing and increasing the quality of treatment and reducing bureaucracy as central goals of the hospital reform. In order to actually achieve these fundamentally sensible goals, we urgently need a well-founded analysis of the current situation. A large proportion of the existing beds are already unusable due to a lack of staff. The federal and state governments are therefore required to submit a reliable initial analysis and impact assessment in good time before the draft bill is completed, taking into account an aging population, which also takes regional aspects into account. We cannot afford reform flying blind.

