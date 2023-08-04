Berlusconi’s children open discussion on Fininvest’s legacy

Piersilvio and Marina Berlusconi

Fininvest, Berlusconi’s children open discussion on Silvio’s legacy

The discussion of Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy opens with regard to the Mediaset chapter. Corriere della Sera writes about it today, according to which “almost a month after the founder’s death, the consultants are rebuilding the hereditary axis to complete the first step envisaged by the succession: the acceptance of the inheritance”.

As the Corriere reports, “a large part of the heritage has been rebuilt but the donations made during his lifetime by the founder of Fininves would still need to be mappedt. Rebuilding takes time and no surprises are to be expected. The orientation would be to proceed with the acceptance of the inheritance without the benefit of inventory, in order to make all the steps simpler and confirm the compactness with which the brothers are proceeding in the succession”.

In the meantime, reports the Corriere della Sera, “in parallel, reflections on the governance structures of the group would also have begun to guarantee the maintenance of the balance created by Silvio Berlusconi. Fininvest and Dolcedrago were designed for one to be in charge. The five sons had minority shares and no specific powers”.

According to Corriere della Sera, “the consultants would be evaluating how to keep everyone’s interests aligned when the majority Marina and Pier Silvioas directed by the father. Small changes could be made to the statutes of Fininvest and Dolcedrago to give greater visibility to Luigi, Barbara and Eleanor on strategic choices by introducing permanently shared rules”.

Subscribe to the newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

