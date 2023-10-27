Suspected Dengue Fever Case Triggers Extraordinary Disinfestation in Monza

Monza to undergo extraordinary disinfestation in response to suspected Dengue fever case

Monza, Italy – In an effort to prevent the spread of Dengue fever, the municipality of Monza has ordered an extraordinary disinfestation to take place on Saturday, October 28 in the areas surrounding Via Sempione. The intervention was requested by the Agency Health Protection (ATS) following a suspected case of contagion.

The suspected case of Dengue fever is linked to an individual who attended the Higher Education Institute Liceo Scientifico Frisi via Sempione 21 in the Municipality of Monza, according to the ordinance issued by the municipality.

The disinfestation operations will be conducted from 5:00 pm to midnight within a 200 meter radius of the locations reported by the victims. This includes the area around Via Sempione. The municipality clarified that these operations are in addition to the regular anti-larval treatments and will involve larvicidal and adulticidal treatments, as well as the removal of larval outbreaks in common areas.

The affected streets include Via Sempione, from number 10 to the intersection with Via Monte Bianco; Via Monte Cenisio, from the intersection with Via Tonale to number 10; Via Pellettier; Via Stelvio; Via Tonale; Via Spluga; Via Berchet, from the intersection with Via Fratelli Bandiera in Sempione; Via Minerva; and Via Brennero.

According to the municipality, during the treatment, residents must keep their windows tightly closed and eliminate any larval outbreaks present in their private homes or outbuildings. The municipality also highlighted that there is currently no specific treatment for Dengue fever, and most individuals recover fully within two weeks. However, treatments to support recovery may include absolute rest, medications to reduce fever, and fluid administration to combat dehydration.

The ATS will be closely monitoring the situation and has prescribed the adoption of the specified protocol. The municipality urges residents to comply with the necessary measures to ensure the effectiveness of the disinfestation and to prevent further cases of Dengue fever within the community.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that affects millions of people worldwide each year. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and bleeding. It is crucial for communities to take proactive measures to prevent the transmission of the disease and protect public health.

Share this: Facebook

X

