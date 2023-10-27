Insomniac Games Addresses Flag Issue and Fixes Spider-Cube Glitch in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch

Insomniac Games Releases Patch to Fix Issues in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has just released a new patch that aims to address some of the lingering issues fans have been experiencing since the game’s launch. The patch tackles both a cosmetic problem that has upset many players and a gameplay glitch that has been providing some unintentional entertainment.

One issue that sparked controversy among fans was the presence of the Cuban flag instead of the Puerto Rican flag in Myers’ apartment within the game. Insomniac Games has acknowledged the mistake and issued an apology for the error. “Today’s patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand accurate representation is important and deeply regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do more in the future,” the developer stated.

Additionally, the infamous Spider-Cube glitch, which has been a source of amusement for some players, has also reportedly been fixed in the latest patch. The glitch caused the player model to transform into a small white cube after failing to load correctly. Despite this strange transformation, players were still able to swing around the virtual New York City, albeit in the form of a cube rather than as one of the two Spider-Men featured in the game.

Insomniac Games confirmed the fix on their official Twitter account, reassuring players that they no longer have to worry about turning into a tiny cube while playing the game. However, there are reports circulating about the glitch still being present in some instances. These reports may be from individuals who have not yet downloaded the latest patch, so it is advised to update the game to avoid any potential issues.

Have you encountered the infamous Spider-Cube glitch while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Let us know your experiences and thoughts on the game’s recent patch.

