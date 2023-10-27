Fostering Creativity and Cultivating Talent: An Exclusive Interview with Jan Schutte, Distinguished Professor of the Film School of Shanghai Theater Academy

were discussing different storytelling techniques and analyzing films from various cultures. This cross-cultural approach allows us to see different perspectives and understand how storytelling varies across different regions and societies.

In my years of teaching and interacting with students and colleagues from different countries, I have learned to appreciate diversity and embrace different artistic styles and approaches. This has broadened my own understanding of filmmaking and pushed me to constantly explore new techniques and ideas.

Another significant gain from my cross-cultural experiences is the opportunity to bridge gaps between different film industries and promote collaboration. By sharing my knowledge and experiences, I hope to encourage students and filmmakers to explore international collaborations and bring diverse perspectives to their work.

Weekend Weekly: How do you think Shanghai can become a more attractive cultural and creative city?

Jan Schutte: Shanghai already has a vibrant and dynamic cultural scene, but there is always room for growth and improvement. One of the key factors in making Shanghai a more attractive cultural and creative city is to support and encourage young people to venture and try new things.

Young people have fresh ideas and innovative approaches that can inject new energy into any creative industry. Providing them with the necessary resources, training, and opportunities will help nurture their talents and unleash their full potential.

Moreover, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for artists and creatives is crucial. This includes providing affordable workspaces, funding and grants, and platforms for showcasing their work. By creating a conducive environment for creativity to flourish, Shanghai can attract more artists and creative professionals from around the world.

Lastly, promoting cultural exchanges and collaborations with international artists and institutions is essential. This can be done through organizing international film festivals, exhibitions, workshops, and other cultural events. By creating opportunities for artists and creatives to connect and collaborate with their international counterparts, Shanghai can become a global hub for cultural and creative exchanges.

Weekend Weekly: What can students learn from your teaching?

Jan Schutte: In my classes, I emphasize the importance of storytelling and the power of visual language. I encourage students to experiment with different narrative techniques and styles, while also understanding the cultural and historical context that shapes storytelling.

I believe that storytelling is a universal language that connects people across cultures and generations. By sharpening their storytelling skills, students can effectively communicate their ideas and create meaningful and impactful films.

Additionally, I also emphasize the importance of collaboration and teamwork. Filmmaking is a collaborative art form that requires not only technical skills but also effective communication and cooperation. By working together with their peers, students can learn how to navigate the complex dynamics of a collaborative creative process.

Ultimately, I hope to inspire my students to be bold and daring in their artistic pursuits. I want them to embrace their unique voices and perspectives and not be afraid to take creative risks. By encouraging them to venture and try new things, I believe they can push the boundaries of their creativity and contribute to the vibrant cultural landscape of Shanghai.

With distinguished professor Jan Schutte’s unique insights and cross-cultural teaching experience, it is clear that Shanghai Theater Academy is nurturing a new generation of creative talents who will continue to make Shanghai an exciting and attractive cultural city. By supporting young people to venture and try new things, Shanghai is poised to become a global hub for creativity and artistic innovation.