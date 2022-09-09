news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 08 – In the elderly, insomnia increases the probability of experiencing a decline in memory. This is indicated by a study coordinated by the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network of Montreal and published in the journal Sleep.



The study looked at data from over 26,000 people between the ages of 45 and 85. The researchers compared self-reported sleep assessments with the results of a series of memory tests performed in 2019 and a subsequent follow-up in 2022. Participants who reported worsening sleep quality in the range of three years were also more likely to report a decline in memory. Notably, sleep disturbance was associated with a 22% higher chance of memory worsening.



“The memory deficit was specific, as we looked at other domains of cognitive function such as multitasking and found differences only in memory,” said Nathan Cross, one of the authors of the research.



The study also found that men tend to experience more intense decay.



In addition, people who reported worsening sleep quality were also more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, daytime sleepiness, interrupted breathing during sleep. All disorders considered risk factors for cognitive decline and dementia. (HANDLE).

