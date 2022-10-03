Home Health Svante Pääbo receives the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022 for his studies on paleogenetics
Svante Pääbo receives the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2022 for his studies on paleogenetics

The Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his studies on paleogenetics. His discoveries concern the evolution of man. This was announced by the Nobel Academy of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

“He established an entirely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics. By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominids, his findings provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human,” said the Nobel Prize jury. .

