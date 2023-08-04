Home » Swimming has all the benefits, from wellness to brain health
Swimming has all the benefits, from wellness to brain health

Swimming has all the benefits, from wellness to brain health

It’s not only great exercise, but it also helps us boost cognitive function and memory and improves mood by helping to fight stress. We are talking about swimming, one of the summer sports par excellence, whose advantages scientific research is highlighting. “We have various confirmations that aerobic activity has beneficial effects on the nervous system, enhancing the development of new connections through neurogenesis and angiogenesis – the creation of new blood vessels essential for consolidating the connections created by the nervous system – so much so that today we begin to exploit it to slow the progression of early-stage Parkinson’s disease,” explains the neuroscientist Antonio Cerasaresearcher at the CNR.

