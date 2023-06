Swimming amidst Covid is not just a disturbing image evoked by the heat of these days, in memory of a pandemic that seemed infinite, it is the reality brought to light by various institutional projects to defend the sea. Among these is ‘Sea Care’, the result of the partnership between ISS, the National System for Environmental Protection, the Navy and some universities, in which researchers boarded Navy ships to be able to carry out sampling in all oceans.

