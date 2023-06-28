Home » Aeroporti di Roma joins Federturismo-Confindustria
Business

Aeroporti di Roma joins Federturismo-Confindustria

by admin
Aeroporti di Roma joins Federturismo-Confindustria

Listen to the audio version of the article

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) joins Federturismo Confindustria as an effective member. This consolidates the relationship between the airport system and the tourism sector. «AdR’s entry into Federturismo Confindustria is a confirmation of the mutual commitment to develop synergistic strategies and promote the excellence of our sector – comments Marina Lalli, president of Federturismo -. We are convinced that this collaboration, together with the one already existing with the other great national champion Sea Aeroporti di Milano, will lead to significant benefits for tourism and the airport industry, improving the overall traveler experience and contributing to the post-economic recovery. -Covid». President Lalli also congratulated the company for the recognition just obtained by the Leonardo da Vinci Airport of Fiumicino, awarded for the fifth time as Best Airport in Europe in the Best Airport Awards 2023 of the Airport Council International (Aci) and underlined how «AdR’s constant dedication to excellence and sustainability has led to this deserving recognition. We look to the future with optimism, certain that the collaboration with AdR Aeroporti di Roma and Sea Aeroporti di Milano will make a significant contribution to promoting Italy as a reference destination for travelers from all over the world» concluded Marina Lalli.

See also  Organized tourism has been at a standstill for two years, 40 thousand places at risk

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence, the “monster” water consumption of large...

The scale of trust assets continues to rise,...

Inflation is likely to increase further in June...

Italian banks repay €120bn of TLTRO loans

NielsenIQ and GfK before billion dollar merger

Eurovita, pact to the vote of the board...

Inflation is likely to increase further in June...

“Politicians must not underestimate the needs of industry”

Resolution 35 of 06/21/2023 – Authorization to participate,...

Acid attack on manager: Second suspect arrested

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy