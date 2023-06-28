Aeroporti di Roma joins Federturismo-Confindustria

Listen to the audio version of the article

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) joins Federturismo Confindustria as an effective member. This consolidates the relationship between the airport system and the tourism sector. «AdR’s entry into Federturismo Confindustria is a confirmation of the mutual commitment to develop synergistic strategies and promote the excellence of our sector – comments Marina Lalli, president of Federturismo -. We are convinced that this collaboration, together with the one already existing with the other great national champion Sea Aeroporti di Milano, will lead to significant benefits for tourism and the airport industry, improving the overall traveler experience and contributing to the post-economic recovery. -Covid». President Lalli also congratulated the company for the recognition just obtained by the Leonardo da Vinci Airport of Fiumicino, awarded for the fifth time as Best Airport in Europe in the Best Airport Awards 2023 of the Airport Council International (Aci) and underlined how «AdR’s constant dedication to excellence and sustainability has led to this deserving recognition. We look to the future with optimism, certain that the collaboration with AdR Aeroporti di Roma and Sea Aeroporti di Milano will make a significant contribution to promoting Italy as a reference destination for travelers from all over the world» concluded Marina Lalli.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

