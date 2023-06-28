NHL | Swiss forward Meier signed an eight-year deal with New Jersey in the NHL

In the next year, it will improve to 12 million dollars, i.e. double the annual income so far. “We were thrilled to sign Tim. Knowing he’ll be with us for the next eight seasons makes it even better,” said Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

“He has a unique style of play, he can score goals and play physically, which is beneficial for us. I always believed that this is the right place for him,” he added.

Twenty-six-year-old Meier collected a total of 40 goals for both clubs last season, which improved his personal record, and 26 assists. He broke the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career. The 2018 world runner-up has 472 NHL games and 163 goals and 167 assists. In the playoffs, he scored nine goals and 15 assists in 46 games.

