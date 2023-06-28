Home » NHL | Swiss forward Meier signed an eight-year deal with New Jersey in the NHL
Sports

NHL | Swiss forward Meier signed an eight-year deal with New Jersey in the NHL

by admin
NHL | Swiss forward Meier signed an eight-year deal with New Jersey in the NHL

In the next year, it will improve to 12 million dollars, i.e. double the annual income so far. “We were thrilled to sign Tim. Knowing he’ll be with us for the next eight seasons makes it even better,” said Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

“He has a unique style of play, he can score goals and play physically, which is beneficial for us. I always believed that this is the right place for him,” he added.

Twenty-six-year-old Meier collected a total of 40 goals for both clubs last season, which improved his personal record, and 26 assists. He broke the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career. The 2018 world runner-up has 472 NHL games and 163 goals and 167 assists. In the playoffs, he scored nine goals and 15 assists in 46 games.

See also  French Open Qualifiers-Wang Xiyu 2-5 behind and won 11 consecutive games to pass Zhu Lin's first victory

You may also like

High tension before the NHL draft with Reinbacher

Avimecc Volley Modica confirms Riccardo Capelli

LAVAREDO 50 K | Sportdimontagna.com

In England and Wales cricket has a problem...

among footballers, more and more committed words

Gaeta-Tor Sapienza, Coppa Italia: the greatest legacy, the...

Fèlsina relies on ZedComm to make its reality...

Formula 1: “Max Factor” makes the difference

Brazil has started producing strikers again — Sportellate.it

the risks and precautions –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy