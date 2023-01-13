Home Health Swollen ankles | They could hide a serious problem: pay attention to the 5 alarms
Health

Swollen ankles | They could hide a serious problem: pay attention to the 5 alarms

by admin
Swollen ankles | They could hide a serious problem: pay attention to the 5 alarms
Swollen Ankles? Here are the 5 symptoms not to be underestimated

Do you often feel swollen ankles? Don’t underestimate these symptoms, they could hide a much more serious problem.

Swollen ankles can create a lot of inconvenience, but be careful, if you don’t intervene in time you could further aggravate the situation. Here are five red flags not to be taken lightly.

We all know how important it is to take care of your health, so much so that when you realize something is wrong you immediately run to your doctor. However, in some cases we tend to underestimate some signals that our body sends us. This is a serious mistake, because behind these signals could hide a pathology far more serious than we think. An example is precisely that of swollen ankles, this problem is generally associated with the fact that we have spent a lot of time on our feet. It can certainly happen and in these cases it will be enough to rest for a few hours with the legs raised to make this annoying sensation go away.

But what if the symptom doesn’t go away? The first thing to do is immediately notify your doctor who will advise you on the most suitable treatment for you through in-depth analyses. However, few people know that behind swollen ankles there could be a much more serious problem. Fortunately they exist 5 alarm bells which may help you understand what is happening in your body. Let’s dive into all the details together.

Swollen ankles? Watch out for these 5 dangerous symptoms

It must have happened to everyone to return home after a long day of work and find themselves with swollen ankles and sore too. If this happens occasionally, especially after being on your feet for a long time and without associated other symptoms, there is probably no cause for concern. In this case it could depend on an accumulation of liquids that develops in the lower limbs, better known as peripheral edema. Conversely, if you experience other symptoms in addition to ankle and foot pain, you should report it to your doctor, as in some cases it could indicate a much more serious problem related to heart or kidney disease.

See also  Fight against HIV, let's start with the boys

Swollen ankles causes
Swollen ankles: watch out for these alarm bells, it’s dangerous

Therefore, if the swelling in the ankles does not disappear on its own and if it lasts for several days, it is necessary to undergo some in-depth analyses. Only in this way will you be sure of what is behind this symptom. Furthermore, if you want to remove any doubts, we advise you to pay attention to these 5 alarm bells:

  1. Unilateral swelling in only one ankle, foot or leg for no obvious reason, such as an injury
  2. Very painful and sudden swelling
  3. Presence of redness and warmth to the touch
  4. Fever and chills
  5. Diabetes or pregnancy

In all these cases it is necessary notify a specialist immediately, because it could turn out to be much more serious than you think. Among the most serious causes you may have to deal with heart, kidney or even liver failure. What do you think about it?

You may also like

Covid. ECDC: “Kraken variant could become predominant in...

WHO recommends always wearing masks in closed or...

Beware of the very painful menstrual cycle, it...

Covid, Kraken soon dominant in the EU and...

Beware of eating this cheese: “It’s terrible!”

Covid, the Kraken variant will soon be dominant...

Covid, the updated WHO guidelines, from isolation to...

Medicine entrance test. The Regions applaud the table...

Prato, takes paracetamol and dies

What is the De Quervain syndrome that Serena...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy