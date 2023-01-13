There is an illustrious precedent when it comes to “obscured” goals. Di Maria like Paolo Rossi, forty years later and always because of the TV: at Maradona as at Villa Park in Birmingham. Inside the stadium in Naples it happens that the Argentine world champion a month ago in Qatar makes Juve jump after the double advantage of the home boys: Di Maria scores the 1-2 goal, but not everyone sees it because Dazn goes haywire for the umpteenth time and after angering the fans – last previous – on the night of January 4 with Inter and Napoli on the pitch at San Siro. Thus, thoughts go back in an instant and stop in March 1983: Juve were playing the quarter-finals of the European Cup across the Channel at the home of Aston Villa, Paolo Rossi brought the black and whites forward with the first ball touched on Cabrini’s assist – seconds stuff – but, at the time, no one had the chance to watch Pablito’s shot because the advertisement was aired on TMC and unfortunately for TMC that advertisement lasted longer in flash because, once it was finished, in field the players were already embracing. Two “obscured” goals, two goals by Juventus world champions: the great Paolo Rossi nine months earlier at the Santiago Bernabeu, Di Maria in Naples.