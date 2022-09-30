Home Health Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease: a conference in Foggia
Health

Symptoms of Alzheimer's disease: a conference in Foggia

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease: a conference in Foggia

Loss of memory and behavioral alteration, “but what creates the most problems is the lack of adherence to reality“. These are the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease summarized by Dr. Massimo Davide Zanasi, director of the Geriatrics of the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia, who spoke yesterday at the conference that took place in the auditorium of the ‘Magna Capitana’ library in Viale Michelangelo ‘Alzheimer and complementary care: clinical framework ‘. “Conferences like these serve to raise awareness, but certainly the burden of the disease is on families, not on health systems” he added.

The last drug placed on the market dates back to 20 years ago. “It is a disease that is not given much consideration by pharmaceutical organizations“. Progress has been made, but “research is always experimental” specified the dott. Mario Gentile, president of the Alzheimer Italy association ‘Santa Rita’ Foggia Odv “Institutions are very far from people suffering from Alzheimer’s, we must be aware that 1.4 million people suffer from it” he added.

“We do not have a therapeutic armamentarium that allows us to eradicate the degeneration that characterizes the clinical picture, but a contribution of support to the patient can improve not only the cognitive picture, but also the functional aspects” the comment of dr. Salvatore De Rosa, neurologist specialist Opera Don Uva Universo Salute Foggia.

