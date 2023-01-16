Home Health Syncytial virus, boom in children under 2 years
Syncytial virus, boom in children under 2 years

Syncytial virus, boom in children under 2 years

Infections with respiratory syncytial virus explode in the last week in children under two years of age. Among the elderly who have respiratory symptoms, however, the influenza virus prevails, which in general is declining in all age groups. This is what emerges from a study on the data of the InfluNet/RespiVirNet collection system, just published on the Influnet portal.

The data – explains the ISS – are collected by the Influnet surveillance system network, whose laboratories test the samples of patients with flu-like syndromes, characterizing them for the various viruses circulating in this period.

The analysis shows, for example, that in children under two years of age, 54.9% of the samples tested positive for RSV, 30.4% for influenza and 2.6% for Sars-CoV -2. The proportion already between 2 and 4 years is very different, in which over half of the samples are positive for flu, while the weight of RSV drops. The in-depth analysis will be updated every week and published together with the Influnet reports on the dedicated portal.

