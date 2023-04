MeteoWeb

“Hypertension, diabetes, obesity were competing diseases that aggravated Covid. Having healthy lifestyles, playing sports, eating well and therefore using our Mediterranean diet are very important“. So the general manager of INMI Spallanzani, Francesco Vaia, this morning on “Good morning wellness” on Rai1. “Countless studies tell us that the Mediterranean diet is central and indispensable for healthy lifestyles“, he clarified.