Taiwan Strait, Chinese warship causes US vessel: near collision and threats

Tensions skyrocket between United States and China after what happened in Taiwan Strait where a nave warship grazed, passing less than 150 meters away, the destroyer USS Chung-Hoon americano. The American vessel was part of a joint mission between the United States and Canada. According to what the Global News, whose reporter was traveling aboard another vessel of the mission (HMCS Montreal, the Canadian frigate) and witnessed the near collision between the two vessels from the vessel’s bridge, the Chinese vessel picked up speed and then cut off course ahead of the bow of the destroyer which was notified to change course to avoid collision.

An unprofessional maneuver that saw the Americans ask the Chinese to move away from the ship. Eventually Chung-Hoon had to change course and slow down to avoid a crash. Chung-Hoon and Montreal sailed together in the South China Sea for nearly a week before entering the Taiwan Strait, which is about 150 kilometers from the Chinese coast. Global News he has seen Chinese warships shadow the Canadian ship on multiple occasions during its transit.

The commander of the Montreal, Capt Paul Mountford, called the incident “clearly instigated by the Chinese. The fact that this was announced on the radio before we did it clearly indicated that it was intentional.” The ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, according to the reconstruction, ordered the American one to change course and move away. The episode is the latest in a series that has seen the US accuse China of “aggressiveness and unprofessionalism” in the seas and in the air in an area where threats from Beijing are almost the order of the day.

In fact, China has always considered Taiwan its island. He has repeatedly expressed his will to conquer that territory, even by force.