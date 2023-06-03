Home » Court of Auditors, meeting with the government. Pnrr, accountants excluded from control
Court of Auditors, meeting with the government. Pnrr, accountants excluded from control

Court of Auditors, meeting with the government. Pnrr, accountants excluded from control

Pnrr, Meloni presides over the control room at Palazzo Chigi

Dl Pa: government amendment on the Court of Auditors approved

“A long and cordial meeting was held today at Palazzo Chigi between the top management of the Court of Auditors” and the government, writes Palazzo Chigi in a note. The meeting dealt with issues related to the implementation of the Pnrr, the use of the supplementary fund, the control activity of the Court of Auditors. The Constitutional Affairs and Labor Committees of the Chamber have approved the amendment of the government presented on PA decree on the Court of Auditors.

The amendment provides for the one year extension (from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024) of the so-called revenue shield and excludes the Court of Auditors from the “concomitant control”, or in itinere, on the PnrrThe 2020 law provided: “The Court of Auditors, also at the request of the government or the competent parliamentary commissions, carries out the concomitant control on the main plans, programs and projects relating to interventions to support and revitalize the national economy.

See also  Volvo EX90 the new electric SUV is already sold until 2024

