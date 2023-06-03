Home » Footage of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fighting in a trench | Info
Footage of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fighting in a trench | Info

Footage of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fighting in a trench | Info

The drone recorded an incredible video on the front in Ukraine, where you can see the fight between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers.

Source: Twitter/@zoranceran2

On the front in Ukraine, an incredible drone video was created that is circulating on social networks, and was published on the “Telegram” channel of the “Wagner” group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The video allegedly shows two Russian soldiers surrounded in a trench. After a short fight, Ukrainian soldiers throw a grenade at them.

Moments later, Ukrainian soldiers approach the trench where they threw the grenade. It turned out to be a mistake as one Russian soldier survived and killed both of them as soon as they approached. In the end, he threw a grenade at them.

It is not yet known where and when exactly this happened. Unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

