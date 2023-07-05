Home » In Kramatorsk, in the bombed restaurant where the writer Victoria Amelina was killed – Corriere TV




In the heart of the urban area, an Iskander missile flattened an entire wing of a building

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Ukraine / CorriereTv

A Russian Iskander missile on June 27 at about 19.30 caused at least 13 deaths and about 60 injuries: in the heart of the urban area. Here in recent months two other missiles have hit and destroyed other buildings.
The story of Dmitro Ihnatenko, 40, one of the owners among the rubble: «All the dead were inside the club, the whole wing of the building fell. There was no way to survive. The Russians are terrorists, they kill Ukrainian civilians”
The young writer Victoria Amelina died in the attack (born in 1986, author of two novels and a children’s book, winner of the Joseph Conrad Literary Prize and finalist of the European Union Prize for Literature, died on July 1 at the hospital in Dnipro, ed) and 7 employees who worked in the restaurant.

July 5, 2023 – Updated July 5, 2023 , 08:40 am

