Roberto Mancini: “Gravina had been thinking opposite things to mine for some time. That’s why I resigned” – la Repubblica

Roberto Mancini: “Gravina had been thinking opposite things to mine for some time. That’s why I quit” the RepublicThe phone call from his wife and the 40 million from Saudi Arabia: why Roberto Mancini has left the national team OpenLightning in August, Mancini leaves: “my personal choice” The sun 24 hoursMancini betrayed the national team for the sheikhs’ money. He had to be sacked after failing to qualify for the World Cup. Now Spalletti. For Gravina a new defeat. Messi and CR7 protagonists in football without history. ALL WEB marketMancini without excuses: in his farewell the wind of cynicism The Sports GazetteSee full coverage on Google News

