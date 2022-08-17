Just tomorrow! Just tomorrow!

The soul-like role-playing action game “Memory Frontier: Thymesia” produced by the Taiwanese team “Extreme Edge Studio” will be available on PC and console platforms at 11:00 pm tomorrow (August 18th)! This time, it has teamed up with Team17, a well-known British developer who once released the popular game “Overcooked”, and will be launched simultaneously on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“Thymesia: Memory Frontier” is based on the black death virus of the 18th century in Europe. Players will play the mysterious protagonist “Raven” in this country where death is spreading, searching for lost memories in this land. and trying to piece together the truth. In the combat system of this work, there is no strict physical strength limit like other soul works, but you still need to always focus on parrying, dodging, and the special “Plague Weapon” and “Feather Attack” of this work. Therefore, the rhythm of the battle will be more lively.

The two key features of this game are “Plague Weapon” and “Feather Break”. Players can plunder the plague from the enemy and transform it into a variety of deadly “Plague Weapons” to counterattack, including items that can cause huge damage. The two-handed halberd, or the best helper giant scythe when facing hordes of monsters. The “feather cut” is a special action used to interrupt the opponent’s next move when the enemy uses an attack that cannot be parried. However, the timing of the decision to cut a move is often more demanding than parrying and dodging. Therefore, if you want to accurately grasp the timing of a feather cut, you still need a lot of practice.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 driver software released by AMD just in the past few days also just provides Day-0 support for this “Memory Frontier: Thymesia”, allowing players to enjoy the game while playing the game. Can enjoy the excellent picture and better performance.

In addition, “Memory Frontier: Thymesia” also won the winner of the independent developer group in the “2022 Taiwan Original Game Awards”. As a game director and producer, Li Muen said that it is very difficult for independent games to be launched on all platforms, and they are a small team of only 7 people, which is really commendable. If you like ARPG, action games, and soul-like works, you might as well try this game work!

Game Name: “Memory Frontier: Thymesia”

First release date: August 18, 2022

Listed platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Genre: RPG, Action

Game official website

Steam page