If there is a plant that can reveal the secret of longevity to us, it is the tamarind. Considered “sacred” in Africa, it reaches 150 years of life but, an even more important aspect, a portentous extract is obtained from the fruit, capable of hydrating and renewing the skin, giving it eternal youth. This is confirmed by several studies: his anti-aging power it is even higher than that of hyaluronic acid. What’s more, it is of vegetable origin.

A great support to the skin barrier

Tamarind not only has a pleasant and refreshing aroma, it is also rich in antioxidants and mineral salts. In fact, it contains magnesium, iron, potassium, zinc and selenium: all elements that are able to give great support to the skin barrier.

Revitalizes the skin and makes it young and bright

From a nutritional point of view, the tamarind is made up of 30% water, 55% sugars and the remainder of fibers and proteins. Among these we consider a good dose of:

citric acid with an exfoliating action;

with an exfoliating action; tartaric acid increases skin luminosity;

increases skin luminosity; acid evilor apple acid, capable of increasing oxygen levels in the muscles and regulating the pH of impure or hypersensitive skin.

The combination of these components ensures that the tamarind performs the function of cleansing, scrub and illuminating at the same time.

Tamarind is the closest substance to hyaluronic acid in nature

The characteristic that makes it a portentous antiaging is its own continuous hydration capacity. Very similar to hyaluronic acid, the tamarind contains in its pulp a polysaccharide capable of acting directly on the activity of filaggrine, the protein responsible for the mechanical support of our skin. It is a “brick” that ensures that the tissues remain very compact and firm over time, avoiding sagging and emptying of the skin, typical of wrinkles and laxity.

An excellent vegan and highly effective cosmetic

An essential advantage of tamarind is the fact that it is effectively anti-aging and at the same time also accessible to vegans. Not everyone knows that the hyaluronic acid often present in moisturizing creams can also have an animal origin (to be precise, avian, given that this substance is found in the comb of roosters) and therefore be banned by those who prefer a lifestyle that values naturalness in its various forms.

Tamarind: 4 ways to take advantage of its properties



Easily available in exotic fruit shops or in a well-stocked supermarket, the tamarind fruit can be bought by carefully evaluating that the pods are firm and intact, without breakage and with a not too acrid smell. Here’s how you can take advantage of its properties.

Drink it as syrup

Once the tamarind seeds are boiled, a pulp is obtained to be taken in the form of syrup adding a liter of water and a little sugar to 400 g of fruit, to be boiled for about 15 minutes.

Turn it into popsicle

When temperatures rise, tamarind syrup can become the basic ingredient of a refreshing popsicle.

It becomes a concentrated juice

Alternatively, tamarind can be found in herbal medicine in the form of concentrated juice (better to choose the one of organic origin): just a couple of spoons a day are enough, even diluted in water or apple juice for a rejuvenating boost.

Make a wondrous mask out of it

In ethnic shops, tamarind is found in the form of a loaf. Given its sticky consistency, a small portion is peeled off with the fingers, diluted in warm water and spread over the face like a mask and then rinsed off after 10 minutes of rest. The price? A 250 g loaf has an average cost of around 2.50 euros. Not bad for such an effective cosmetic!

