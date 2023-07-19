Tattoo and tan, be very careful: what you should do before sunbathing

Sun and tattoos don’t get along, you have to take all the necessary precautions to prevent them from being compromised.

People get tattoos for the first few years and then they behave normally, never paying attention to it again. Instead the optimal choice is always be careful because the more time passes, the easier it is for the color to get lost.

Not only those that have just been made but also i old tattoos, this is because the sun’s rays are so strong that they lead to progressive color loss as well as inflammation and even infection.

Tattoo and sun: how to take care of it

Exposing yourself to the sun, despite your body covered in tattoos, is possible: you just need to do it carefully and with all the necessary attention. Incorrect exposure can lead to even considerable damage to the skin ranging from simple local burning or stinging to major problems such as itching and pain, up to actual infections. In fact, ultraviolet rays damage the pigments, causing the molecules that make up the color to break. This results in an often faded and uneven tattoo.

The light also generates free radicals which lead to a slowdown in healing, an important problem for those who have done it recently. For this reason it is in any case inadvisable to get a tattoo before exposing yourself to the sun and going to the beach. The sun causes a lot of damage in these cases, so great care must be taken.

When there is a tattoo one can happen color change. Or, in some cases, it can cause itching or burning, which can also lead to thickening of the skin, inflammation that can degenerate and become chronicinfections that make the skin dry and create the perfect path for germs and bacteria.

To avoid problems, therefore, the main rule is to take care of your skin, do it with adequate protections and pay close attention to the duration of exposure. The cream helps a lot. And it is to be preferred to oils and other substances. This one is definitely thicker and on the tattoo offers total protection and also great hydration. No creams with perfumes or alcohol, with total protection. The risk is that blisters, burns and similar problems will also arise with a permanent alteration of the design. Then apply a generous dose of cream on the tattoo going to cover everything well, from the contour to the central part, with a good dose of product.

If the tattoo is new, it is best to wait a month before proceeding to sun exposure, this area must be kept under control and healed well. In fact, when there are open wounds it is not possible to apply sunscreen.

