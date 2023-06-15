Tattoos, inks contaminated by pathogens. And the US FDA writes the rules

Several reports of pathologies caused by tattoo inks contaminated by pathogens, pathogens then also found in bottles of color and for this reason the American FDA intervenes with a guide for producers and distributors so that they are able to recognize potentially contaminated and dangerous inks for Health. “With approximately 30% of Americans tattooed, but 40% are between 18 and 34 years old – writes the US agency – it is imperative to intervene and take all the necessary steps to ensure that tattoos are free from any contamination”.