The price of the Office series is still not cheap today, so for friends with limited pockets, they must not be able to start, and use the free online version of Office instead. If the browser you usually use is Microsoft Edge, then this article will teach you a very convenient trick. You can quickly enter the free online version of Office by opening a new tab. Open from my favorites, the operation is more convenient and fast.

This feature is limited to Microsoft Edge browser, other browsers do not have it, and not only Windows, but also supported by Mac operating system, the installation link is as follows:

First, open a new tab of your browser, you will see a “Settings” icon in the upper right corner (next to the little bell icon), please click it:



Then the “Page Settings” menu will pop up, slide down and you will see the “Office Feed Field”, which is disabled by default, please enable it (it will turn blue after opening):



The Office function toolbar will appear immediately on the left. When you need to use it in the future, open the new tab of the Microsoft Edge browser, and click on the left to quickly enter the Office tool webpage:



Press the three lines on the upper left to expand, there are 10 Office Homepage, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive, OneNote, To Do, Calendar, Skype, OneDrive can also be quickly entered from here:



Like this, after entering the Office tool, you can drag and drop the file you want to edit into the web page to upload:



For those who have never used the free online version of Offie, here is a quick explanation. Unlike the offline version of the desktop, the online version of Office is completely free. You can use it as long as you have a Microsoft account, but it is a little more troublesome, that is, editing When uploading a file, it must be uploaded first, and the desktop version file cannot be directly read.

In addition, Google Docs actually already supports reading Office formats, and downloads also provide the function to convert to Office formats, so if you often put files on Google Drive, you can use Google Docs directly, but sometimes you can convert After the format content may run away.

