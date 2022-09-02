Source title: The hilarious comedy “Warm Smile” is scheduled to be released on September 10. The stuttering teacher Song Xiaofeng leads the poor student class to make a comeback

The hilarious comedy film “Warm Smile” is scheduled to be launched on Tencent Video on September 10. The film is produced by Zhang Yuntian, Li Zhigang and Yang Huiwu, directed by Song Xiaofeng and Ou Tankai, written by Li Haibing, starring Song Xiaofeng, and Cui Zhijia as a special star, pure love Awei, Song Zhixin and Liu Miao starred, telling the hilarious and inspirational story of Li Nuannuan, the stammering teacher played by Song Xiaofeng, who fought wits and courage with the students of the “bad student class” and led the poor student class to turn against the wind. Song Xiaofeng’s new character “Stammering Teacher” goes online and speaks with a repeater, full of laughter Song Xiaofeng, a powerful comedian in the Northeast, has created many classic comedy images, such as the security captain in “Country Love” and the Dionysian in the “Don’t Call Me Bacchus” series, all of which are hilarious. This time, Song Xiaofeng challenged the new comedy role of “stutter teacher” Li Nuannuan in “Warm Smile”. He wore a suit and tie in the middle, showing a comedy style between his gestures. When Song Xiaofeng opened his mouth to speak, the laughter brought by the stammer was even more unbearable. Li Nuannuan, a high-caliber student at Normal University, interviewed nine schools because of stammering, but was not accepted. In order not to expose the problem of stuttering, Li Nuannuan adopted a two-word answer method in a new interview, but failed again at the last minute. On the future father-in-law’s birthday, Li Nuannuan couldn’t even utter a complete auspicious word, and was despised by the future father-in-law. This kind of character setting with its own repeater attributes, coupled with Song Xiaofeng’s wonderful performance, can be said to be hilarious and full of laughter. At the same time, stuttering has also become a great tool for the rebellious students to ridicule Li Nuannuan. They deliberately did not answer when they were called, and imitated their stuttering when they read the text aloud. There are also various tricks and tricks, such as tricking Li Nuannuan to cut an inch hairstyle, applying glue on chalk and rags, etc., and directly bring the audience back to the school time when they were tricky, lively and happy, and full of memories. Song Xiaofeng’s new work Cui Zhijia “plays with injuries” after “Let me have fun” adds a sense of joy and a funny upgrade Song Xiaofeng’s first self-directed and self-acted “Let Me Have Fun” has achieved remarkable results. It was the fastest online movie to break 20 million points in 2021. For his second self-directed and self-acted work, Zhang Yuntian, who is also the producer It was revealed that director Song Xiaofeng not only paid more attention to the details of the characters, but also strictly demanded the sense of scene and atmosphere of each scene. “There was a scene where classmates had a dinner party that was actually well done, but when Song Xiaofeng watched the editing two days later, he felt that the atmosphere was not enough, so we re-shot that scene.” Zhang Yuntian said. In addition to Song Xiaofeng’s vigorous directing and interpretation, the film also invited comedy celebrity Cui Zhijia and self-media net red Innocent Awei to join. Played by Cui Zhijia, Mr. Mei, a “connected household” who was recruited into the school with Li Nuannuan, was jealous of the achievements made by Mr. Li Nuannuan, played by Song Xiaofeng. He was so angry that he had a nosebleed and his nose was stuffed with tissues. Full of joy. It is understood that this design is actually because Cui Zhijia's facial surgery is still recovering, but after seeing the script, he came to help the performance. The innocent Awei who has many fans on Douyin plays the class heavyweight "Big Brother" Xiaochao, who often sits in the last row of the classroom in a disheveled manner, gossiping with the adjacent table, imitating Li Nuannuan's stuttering demeanor, etc. Wait, the students who "caused the teacher the most headaches" during the school days were directly acted out. The emergence of this film fills this market gap and broadens the comedy + track of online movies. “It’s not difficult to be a teacher subject,” said director Song Xiaofeng. “What’s difficult is what is unique about this teacher.” According to this core proposition, the creative team finally gave the answer, that is, a person with stuttering flaws but tenacity , Caring teachers. In fact, for the teaching profession that attaches great importance to language ability, stuttering is undoubtedly a blockbuster that adds resistance, and will inevitably be excluded and ridiculed, but it is such a teacher who has been “injured” from childhood to adulthood. There are simple and humorous ordinary people’s flashes, and there is a heart of benevolence that does not care about one’s life. Such characters are more moving and can penetrate the hearts of the audience. The reason for the character setting of Teacher Jieba is also because it is similar to Song Xiaofeng’s own past experience. According to Song Xiaofeng, he was ridiculed for stuttering during his studies, so he has a stronger sense of resonance with characters like Li Nuannuan, and can more fully reproduce his life. In addition, the film also wants to appeal to the audience by focusing on “imperfect characters”. When encountering some people with physical or mental defects in life, they should be more kind and tolerant, less scornful and ridiculing, and try their best to do as much as possible. Give them more warmth and strength, maybe a small act of kindness can light up their lives. “Warm Smile” is produced by Haikou Dafengche Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Zhisheng United Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Sangesan Culture Media Co., Ltd., Dongyang Sunflower Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Ruyu Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. It is jointly produced by the company and Zhejiang Xingguang Film and Television Co., Ltd. and distributed by Haikou Dafengche Culture Media Co., Ltd., such as exclusive marketing of entertainment culture and short video marketing of Kuole culture. On September 10, I went to Tencent Video to see Song Xiaofeng and Cui Zhijia partnering again, and the class started with laughter.

