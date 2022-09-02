Home Business AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is also rising: fans must not save money – Fast Technology
Business

AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is also rising: fans must not save money – Fast Technology

by admin
AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is also rising: fans must not save money – Fast Technology

AMD Zen 4 processors have been officially released and are scheduled to go on sale on September 27.

Judging from the official figures, Zen 4 has a very obvious improvement compared to Zen 3 in terms of basic running points, IPC, games, etc. Even the most entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X has to compete with the Core i9-12900K .

but,The whistleblower’s test of ES/QS films found that Zen 4’s fever is also quite fierce this time.

Among them, the 7950X triggers a high temperature of 95°C at 230W (PPT power consumption), and the heavy load may not be able to maintain the 5GHz frequency. On the 7600X side, it can soar to 90°C under 120W.

In contrast, the performance of the i9-13900K engineering film is much better. Even if the power consumption is opened to 270W, the core temperature is only 82°C, which is much calmer.

AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is up: fans must not save money

The hardware god Harukaze5719 even made a core power density table. It seems that the heat accumulation of Zen 4 is more obvious. It is speculated that this may be the reason why the top layer of the two CCDs (computing core units) are gold-plated after the Zen 4 is opened. for better heat dissipation.

These people suggest that friends who want to start Zen 4 first, don’t be stingy on the radiator, otherwise it will affect the performance.

Of course, until the retail version is tested, these conditions are only for reference.

AMD Zen 4 performance is gratifying and fever is up: fans must not save money

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

See also  Spread BTP-Bund and more: Barclays indicates the tail risks for Italy if 'grandfather' Draghi leaves the scene

You may also like

The stock exchanges of today 2 September. EU...

In 10 years, it has increased by 2.7...

We entered the worst month for equity markets,...

Warehouse receipt resources can share new achievements in...

Audi RS Q e-tron E2, the electric prototype...

Boosting Bancassurance Channels into a Common Choice for...

Ryanair: record August for number of passengers

Xiaomi’s first model confirmed to be equipped with...

Takeover bid Carige, Bper exceeds 95%. Squeeze-out can...

[图]Apple’s “super-forward” autumn conference new product preview –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy