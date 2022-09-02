AMD Zen 4 processors have been officially released and are scheduled to go on sale on September 27.

Judging from the official figures, Zen 4 has a very obvious improvement compared to Zen 3 in terms of basic running points, IPC, games, etc. Even the most entry-level Ryzen 5 7600X has to compete with the Core i9-12900K .

but,The whistleblower’s test of ES/QS films found that Zen 4’s fever is also quite fierce this time.

Among them, the 7950X triggers a high temperature of 95°C at 230W (PPT power consumption), and the heavy load may not be able to maintain the 5GHz frequency. On the 7600X side, it can soar to 90°C under 120W.

In contrast, the performance of the i9-13900K engineering film is much better. Even if the power consumption is opened to 270W, the core temperature is only 82°C, which is much calmer.

The hardware god Harukaze5719 even made a core power density table. It seems that the heat accumulation of Zen 4 is more obvious. It is speculated that this may be the reason why the top layer of the two CCDs (computing core units) are gold-plated after the Zen 4 is opened. for better heat dissipation.

These people suggest that friends who want to start Zen 4 first, don’t be stingy on the radiator, otherwise it will affect the performance.

Of course, until the retail version is tested, these conditions are only for reference.