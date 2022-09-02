Home World Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to work with all parties to promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services – Xinhua English.news.cn
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to work with all parties to promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to work with all parties to promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to work with all parties to promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services

2022-09-02 15:44

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, on September 2, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian presided over a regular press conference. Zhao Lijian said that the theme of this CIFTIS is “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Embracing the Future”. As of September 1, 72 countries and international organizations have set up exhibitions and conferences, of which 10 countries have set up exhibitions in the name of countries for the first time. In addition, more than 2,400 companies, including Fortune 500 and industry leaders, participated offline. Next, the Service Trade Fair will successively hold comprehensive exhibitions and a number of special exhibitions, summit forums, special forums, promotion and negotiation activities, etc., to deeply explore the global development path of green development. The Service Trade Fair has become the largest comprehensive exhibition in the field of global service trade, providing a platform for countries to carry out service trade and investment cooperation with China. China is willing to work with all parties to uphold the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, implement global development initiatives, promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services, create a first-class business environment for companies from all countries to invest in China, and add greater strength to the recovery of the world economy.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to work with all parties to promote the healthy and sustainable development of trade in services

    See also  Australia declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

