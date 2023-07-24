Technologic Srl in liquidation / Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4397/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SEC. III Quater RG 2868/2023 proposed by Technological Srl in liquidation against the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Provinces Authority, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Unified Conference, Tuscany Region, Healthcare Directorate, Welfare and Social Cohesion, Regional Administrative Support, Northern Tuscan Company.

Attachments:

Tech Resources Tuscany.pdf (PDF 189.9 Kb)

notice at the bottom.pdf (PDF 2.7 Kb)

N. 02868_2023 REG.RIC_.pdf (PDF 90.6 Kb)

publication of public notice proclamations_signed (1).pdf (PDF 87.0 Kb)

precautionary appeal tech toscana.pdf (PDF 79.8 Kb)

