news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 21 – A case of atrial fibrillation has been solved for the first time in Italy using technologically innovative tools that allow the operating procedure times to be reduced by 50%. This first intervention was carried out at the Istituto Clinico Città Studi (Iccs) in Milan, where an operating room entirely dedicated to electrophysiological procedures was inaugurated, equipped with a catheter for high-definition mapping of heart disease and a scaler catheter with high power delivery mode and short duration (four seconds).



The surgery was performed by Dr. Giuseppe Augello and his team. The operation, aimed at treating a case of high-frequency atrial fibrillation that did not respond to pharmacological therapy, made it possible to map the heart chamber in an extremely precise manner and to apply the necessary energy in about 15 minutes in order to eliminate the anomalous regions.



Atrial fibrillation is one of the three most frequent cardiovascular pathologies (and with the greatest impact on mortality), where pharmacological treatment often proves to be ineffective and with important side effects. For this disease, catheter ablation is a valid alternative and is the treatment of choice in many cases. It is a minimally invasive operation during which the doctor introduces a flexible tube into the blood vessels and maneuvers it until it reaches the heart, canceling the anomalous electrical pathways present in the cardiac tissues with small applications of thermal energy.



Technology is increasingly important in this area not only in terms of mapping abnormal heart regions but also in terms of the safe and effective application of thermal energy. “For this reason – specifies Augello – and to offer patients high-level assistance, the Città Studi Clinical Institute was the first in our country to equip itself with two devices resulting from the best innovation in the technological field: a multipolar catheter ( 32 poles) for the high definition mapping of cardiac arrhythmias which allows an extremely accurate anatomical reconstruction in addition to a high quality recording of electrical signals, thus increasing the efficiency of the procedure.To this is added a scaler catheter with the innovative delivery mode with high power and short duration (only 4 seconds) which allows to significantly reduce ablation times while ensuring a high safety and efficacy profile”. (HANDLE).

