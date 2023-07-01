Teeth, avoiding coffee stains is much simpler than you might think: the ingredient that saves you

Coffee lovers know what it is: annoying yellow spots that appear over time. How to prevent them?

It can happen, for those who habitually consume this drink, as well as tea, to find themselves dealing with this annoying and unsightly problem. It is, of course, about those odious yellow spots or in any case the general loss of brilliance and candor of the smile that peep out when we drink coffee every single day, maybe several times. What does this phenomenon depend on and how to prevent it?

Of course, this is a problem that arises in the long run, this is true, but why risk ruining our teeth when simple precautions are enough to avoid it? By keeping these details in mind and forming healthy habits, we won’t have to worry.

Teeth yellowed by coffee: how to prevent the problem and what it depends on

We all know how important a smile is to a person. It often becomes the focal point of the face and for this reason we want it to always be bright, clean, nice. Having yellowed teeth can make us uncomfortable, especially when it does not depend on a lack of oral hygiene, but the reason is to be found in the consumption of coffee. For what reason does this happen?

Why drinking coffee turns your teeth yellow and how to prevent the problem (tantasalute.it)

Well, this drink, as well as tea, contains tannin, which is a natural compound. This compound ends up “sticking” and covering the enamel of our teeth, fixing itself on the surface and affecting the natural color of our smile, turning it yellow.

How to prevent that from happening? There are very simple precautions to keep in mind, some certainly more practical than others. In the first place, sip a glass of water after drinking coffee it can be very useful: the liquid will help “wash” the mouth and teeth, preventing yellowing.

At the same time, as pleasant as it is to enjoy the moment of coffee in small sips, better drink it all in one gulp. Keeping it in the mouth, in fact, sipping it, increases the permanence time of the substances of which it is composed in contact with the teeth. Consequently, it gives time to the “stains” to set and ruin its appearance.

Finally, if possible, brush your teeth half an hour after drinking coffee it is very useful for preventing and eliminating any stains. Using a whitening toothpaste, perhaps fluoride or specific to choose according to the needs of our mouth, is equally so. Simple habits, as anticipated, but which make the difference.

