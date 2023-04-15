Home » Telephone citizen service 115
Health

Telephone citizen service 115

by admin

26. June 2015. The summer holidays are just around the corner and with it the planning for the holiday. Do I need health insurance abroad? What liquids can I carry in my hand luggage when traveling by air? What about medicines here? Citizens can clarify these and other questions with a phone call: The telephone service 115 provides information on the most common administrative questions from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., even just before the start of your vacation. Most questions are answered directly.

Call 115 for information on:

  • Applying for a passport, children’s passport or provisional passport
  • Applying for an international driver’s license
  • Information on health insurance abroad
  • Hand luggage regulations for air travel
  • emergencies abroad
  • Import and Export Regulations
  • Registration of mini and holiday jobs
  • Up-to-date beach information for the North and Baltic Seas
  • Obtaining certifications
  • Application for student loans
  • Application for housing benefit
  • Registering and re-registering a place of residence
  • Vehicle registration
  • Apply for a resident parking permit

About the 115

The authority number can be reached from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 18:00. Calling 115 gives callers information about the most frequently requested administrative services – regardless of whether it is about municipal, state or federal matters. Over 450 municipalities, 12 states and the entire federal administration have already joined the 115 network. This means that over 30 million citizens can use the 115 service.
For more information see www.115.de.

See also  Covid-19 and flu, how to prevent them and what are the symptoms

You may also like

Bladder cancer, new gene therapy in the USA...

Anti-cancer vaccines, Abrignani on Sky TG24: ‘Therapeutic, not...

New online program offers effective treatment for insomnia

MotoGP, GP Austin qualifying: Bagnaia on pole, Marini...

Financial results of the GKV in the first...

Direct Napoli-Verona 0-0: today’s match is now LIVE...

Sardinia, Hannibal Lecter mask and tied hands: for...

Franco Rotelli, the breaking up of the asylum....

Atp Montecarlo, today in the semifinal Rublev Fritz...

Health, like dying of lung cancer without ever...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy