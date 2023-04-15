Telephone citizen service 115

26. June 2015. The summer holidays are just around the corner and with it the planning for the holiday. Do I need health insurance abroad? What liquids can I carry in my hand luggage when traveling by air? What about medicines here? Citizens can clarify these and other questions with a phone call: The telephone service 115 provides information on the most common administrative questions from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., even just before the start of your vacation. Most questions are answered directly.

Call 115 for information on:

Applying for a passport, children’s passport or provisional passport

Applying for an international driver’s license

Information on health insurance abroad

Hand luggage regulations for air travel

emergencies abroad

Import and Export Regulations

Registration of mini and holiday jobs

Up-to-date beach information for the North and Baltic Seas

Obtaining certifications

Application for student loans

Application for housing benefit

Registering and re-registering a place of residence

Vehicle registration

Apply for a resident parking permit

About the 115

The authority number can be reached from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 18:00. Calling 115 gives callers information about the most frequently requested administrative services – regardless of whether it is about municipal, state or federal matters. Over 450 municipalities, 12 states and the entire federal administration have already joined the 115 network. This means that over 30 million citizens can use the 115 service.

For more information see www.115.de.