Bologna-Milan, CM’s report cards: Pioli jokes with fire, another rejection for Origi. Pobega the best | First page

Bologna-Milan 1-1

BOLOGNA

Skorupski 6

: he can do nothing about Pobega’s goal while he stands out for two good interventions in the first half.

Posch 6.5: ready, go and provides the assist to Sansone for the Rossoblù momentary advantage. More and more decisive, but too bad for the yellow.

Soumaoro 6: today his is a game of ups and downs, he commits a foul against Pobega which gives the opponent an avoidable free-kick.

Luke 6.5: precise and attentive, leads the department well without fear of the Rossoneri attack.

Kyriakopoulos 6: he runs a lot on the wing but struggles at times, better in the defensive than offensive phase anyway.

Ferguson 5.5: you don’t see much and the opponent suffers, a pity because he can certainly do more.

Schouten 5.5: he does what he can, in midfield there is no shortage of duels and he is under particular pressure. A bit subdued (from 40th st Average sv).

Dominguez 6: he is given few spaces and loses several balls, but the captain’s armband encourages him not to give up.

Aebischer 6: he starts very well and then declines but he takes his loaf home. She does what she is asked (since 28 ‘st Moro 6: restores balance in the middle of the field).

Samson 7: it takes thirty seconds to score the momentary advantage goal, a game he will hardly forget (from the 12th minute Circus 6.5: purposeful, it shows itself).

Barrow 6: he is less noticeable than his partner in the department, he limits himself to his homework without being able to conclude (from the 28th st Lykogiannis 6: play clean).

All. Thiago Motta 6: in a sold out Dall’Ara his team didn’t excel but he still brought home a point against a ‘big’ team continuing his streak.

MILAN

Maignan 6: he can’t do anything about Bologna’s goal, little solicited in the rest of the match.

Florence 6: he tries with a good free kick in the 22nd minute but Skorupski spreads out well in flight. He pushes with good continuity but not with the same lucidity. (from 12th St Calabria 5,5: enters the pitch late and on Barrow: naive yellow card which will cost him disqualification),

Rabbit 5.5: returning to the field after a break due to an injury, the French defender was late on Sansone for the goal.

Thiaw 6: tries to get ahead of Barrow aware of the difficulties due to the speed of the Gambian, he often succeeds. (from 36′ st Cage sv)

Ballo-Tourè 6: shock start with the action from Bologna’s goal that starts from his lack of coverage (but spoiled by a hold). Then it starts pushing full speed along its own lane.

Vrankx 5.5: he hadn’t played for 15 games and was held back by shyness in the first minutes of the match where he always played the ball backwards. A couple of good interventions in the defensive phase but he soon runs out of gas and closes in oxygen debt.

Escape 7: AC Milan’s man of the match. He is the man everywhere, he defends and attacks relentlessly. And he scored a beautiful goal with a torpedo from the edge of the area.

Saelemaekers 6.5: Always find numerical superiority because it often seeks one-on-one. Lively. (from 12th St Messiah 6: some good intuition but overall it doesn’t affect)

De Ketelaere 5: still too far from an acceptable level. Two or three good quality plays but also long breaks and the feeling of not being able to find the right place on the pitch. (from 25th St Díaz 5,5: he has the winning ball but he misses it spectacularly)

Rebic 6: he doesn’t read Posch’s movement on the occasion of the Bolognese advantage. Then he starts to fuel and with his technical disorder he still manages to be the most dangerous in Milan.

Origi 5: another performance from those who have seen him for the Belgian centre-forward. (from 25th St Lion 6: try to give a swerve but preach in the desert).

All. Pioli 5.5: excessive turnover, seems to want to play with fire. Because the semi-final goal of the Champions League is important but even more to be among the top 4 in the standings.