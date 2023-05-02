Temporary employment agencies respond to criticism / A ban on temporary work is …

doctors

Joint press statement by the companies doctari group, Locum Doctors and Hire-a-Doctor Group

Temporary work in the medical field, especially in the field of nursing, is currently causing a lot of discussion. The demands from clinics and hospitals for a ban on temporary work are becoming louder and louder. The temporary employment agencies are fighting back and saying: We are part of the solution, not of the problem.

Temporary work as an important part of the healthcare system

Temporary work helps with acute staff shortages and thus contributes to ensuring health care in Germany. In this way, short-term absences, eg due to illness or vacation, can be compensated. For example, if a surgeon fails, an operating room can continue to be operated by temporary employment agencies bringing a suitable replacement candidate to the right place at the right time within a very short time.

Furthermore, the flexible model of temporary work helps to keep skilled workers in their job: Individual work models can be a reason for many skilled workers to stay in their job, for example if they also look after family members in addition to their professional activity or are looking to return to work. Thus, temporary work does not contribute to the shortage of skilled workers, as is often stated, but works against it by offering alternative working models.

Share of temporary work still moderate

The current discussion often gives the impression that a significant proportion of nursing staff in Germany are employed on a temporary basis. However, the reality is different: Just about two percent of all nursing staff are employed as temporary workers, so that the vast majority are still employed in medical facilities. The assumption that a ban on temporary agency work would solve the problems of an entire industry is utopian.

Temporary work will remain a niche model in the future

The current reporting gives the impression that temporary work is becoming a trend in the medical field and is replacing permanent employment. In its basic form, temporary work is and will remain a very specific work model that is not at all suitable for many. Temporary work requires an above-average level of self-motivation and flexibility, because temporary workers often have to travel several hundred kilometers for their assignment and sometimes cannot sleep in their own beds for weeks. For most permanent employees, such a way of working would not even be an option.

Temporary work must not replace structure

Nevertheless, it is important to emphasize that temporary work should not be allowed to get out of hand: In the medical field, it is primarily used as a “fire extinguisher”. Short-term bottlenecks are to be filled and hospital operations are to be maintained. Temporary workers should support permanent teams and give them a helping hand. It goes without saying that it cannot be healthy if half the team consists solely of temporary workers. Temporary work should provide temporary support and replace non-existent structures.

Together for better healthcare

Overall, preventing nurses from leaving the industry should be the ultimate goal of all stakeholders. Temporary work has been proven to be a suitable alternative for keeping skilled workers in the profession. However, the final solution will be a combination of many measures: better education and training, easier lateral entry, more nursing staff from abroad, use of supportive digital technologies and, last but not least, better working conditions. There are a few approaches to a solution – but a ban on temporary work will not be the solution.

