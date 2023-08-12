Tennis, Sinner beats Monfils and flies to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Toronto

Jannik Siner wins the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Toronto. The Italian tennis player – number 7 in the world – beat the Frenchman in three sets Gael Monfils with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in two hours and 24 minutes.

In the semifinal he will have to contend with the American Tommy Paul who surprisingly beat the Spanish Alcaraz. A new twist, in Toronto, after Andy Murray’s retirement. A forfeit that allowed Sinner to reach the semifinals without playing, after the victory in the blue derby with Matteo Berrettini.

Against Monfils Sinner won the first set – the most balanced, with services dominating for a long time – in 45 minutes. He seemed destined for a downhill match (in the second set he was in fact up 3-1). Then a sudden drop and the need to play the third set as well.

At that point the South Tyrolean played more offensive tennis, got a break in the fourth game and never allowed his opponent to rejoin the game: the Frenchman was forced to surrender.

