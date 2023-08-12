Home » Tennis, Sinner beats Monfils and flies to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Toronto
by admin
Jannik Siner wins the semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Toronto. The Italian tennis player – number 7 in the world – beat the Frenchman in three sets Gael Monfils with the score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, in two hours and 24 minutes.

In the semifinal he will have to contend with the American Tommy Paul who surprisingly beat the Spanish Alcaraz. A new twist, in Toronto, after Andy Murray’s retirement. A forfeit that allowed Sinner to reach the semifinals without playing, after the victory in the blue derby with Matteo Berrettini.

Against Monfils Sinner won the first set – the most balanced, with services dominating for a long time – in 45 minutes. He seemed destined for a downhill match (in the second set he was in fact up 3-1). Then a sudden drop and the need to play the third set as well.

At that point the South Tyrolean played more offensive tennis, got a break in the fourth game and never allowed his opponent to rejoin the game: the Frenchman was forced to surrender.

