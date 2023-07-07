Terra Amara advances on Sunday 9 July 2023

For some weeks now, Mediaset’s Turkish soap has no longer been broadcast on Saturday afternoons. The new appointment con Bitter land therefore it is for Sunday 9 July 2023 with the following advances.

(READ ALSO: Advances from previous episode)

Advances Terra Amara 9 July 2023

In the episode of Terra Amara which will air on July 9, 2023, Faculty still try to reassure Yilmaz that the wife he never could hurt Zuleyhaas instead the latter said that Muggan acted.

However, Fekeli also has to deal with another task. Go ahead in fact, he tells him that Hunkar prevented his son from seeing the childrenWhy Iron would not harm Zuleyha. By now – we understood it – the matriarch of the Yamans is herself sided with the daughter-in-law. And Zuleyha, for her part, appreciates the way Hunkar is asking her forgiveness.

Demir will report what happened to her father’s ex-loverthe Lady love. What he tells her is that Hunkar has it threatened with a rifle on the doorstep.

Meanwhile Cetin warns Fekeli that he was wandering around the house a mysterious car led by an equally mysterious autistic. The car is registered in Istanbul and, when Cetin traces where it is parked, she reports it to Fekeli to check.

The stranger driving the car is none other than that Fikret, Fekeli’s nephew.

Meanwhile, according to the advances of Terra Amara of 9 July 2023, Sabahattin get married. During the festivities if Demir presentswho is accompanied by Mrs. Sevda. Serminwho is among the guests, rushes to warn Hunkar who immediately leaves home to reach the event.

Here, Demir’s mother will hear her son say in front of everyone that Sevda is a second mother for himand there will be plenty left disappointed.

(READ ALSO: Advances for next episode)

The bet of Bitter land aired Sunday will be in diretta streaming e on demand are Mediaset Infinity. The service can be accessed from an official website or App, the latter downloadable from an Android or iOS system.

You need to tune in to live Mediaset Infinity simultaneously with the TV broadcast, while for the on demand version you will have to wait for the episode to be broadcast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

