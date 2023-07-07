The Chinese Women’s Football Team Takes Economy Class for World Cup Travel

Create a news article using this content

The Chinese women’s football team leaves the business class for the World Cup

Wang Shuang, a total of 46 members of the delegation, will fly directly from the United States to join the team

The 46-member Chinese women’s football delegation, led by coach Shui Qingxia, departed from Guangzhou at 1:25 pm on July 7, Beijing time, and flew to Adelaide, Australia via Singapore, preparing to participate in the Women’s World Cup . According to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily, FIFA will bear the round-trip business class air tickets of all official members of the Women’s World Cup teams participating in the Women’s World Cup. Inside, the team managers all chose the economy class seats, and left the business class seats to the players as much as possible.

Women’s soccer girls appear at the airport in uniform

On the morning of the 7th, the Chinese women’s football team wore uniform suits and appeared in the waiting hall of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. They were warmly welcomed by the fans. It is understood that the Chinese Women’s Football World Cup delegation has a total of 46 members, including 23 players. Among them, Wang Shuang will fly directly from the United States to Australia to join the team. The Chinese women’s football team first flew from Guangzhou to Singapore, and then flew to Adelaide on a flight that took off at 11:10 p.m. on the 7th. This means that the team stayed at Singapore Changi International Airport for about 6 hours.

Shui Qingxia, the head coach of the Chinese women’s football team, said in an interview at the airport: “We will give full trust to the players. No matter what happens, as long as she works hard, she will be applauded. I also hope that everyone can see the Chinese women’s football team go to the airport. Facing difficulties, face challenges with a smile on your face.”

If there is no direct flight to the destination, choose two flights

It is reported that, unlike the national football team who will bear the air ticket expenses during the World Cup preliminaries, the Chinese women’s football team has already entered the Women’s World Cup. According to your own travel needs, choose the flight.

However, there is currently no direct flight from China to Adelaide, and the Chinese women’s football team carried more than 100 pieces of luggage on this trip. The Chinese Football Association finally chose two flights from the 7th to the 8th for the team to ensure the team Baggage can be claimed directly at the destination.

After the second stage of about 7 hours of night flight, the Chinese women’s football team will arrive in Adelaide at around 7:30 am local time on the 8th. Since the time difference between Beijing and Adelaide is only one and a half hours, the whole team can adapt to the local time difference and environment relatively quickly. After the team arrives at the resident and rests, they will start their first practice on the afternoon of the 8th local time, marking the beginning of the Chinese women’s football team’s sprint preparations for this World Cup.

on site

Looking forward to the sonorous rose blooming again

On the afternoon of the 7th, the sun was burning in Guangzhou in midsummer. An Airbus A350 plane took off from the runway of Baiyun Airport, and the Chinese National Women’s Football Team embarked on the journey of the eighth World Cup.

Yesterday morning, the big screen at Baiyun Airport played a poster of “King of Roses and Greenery” to celebrate the women’s football team. The Chinese women’s football team members wore uniform suits and walked into the departure hall of Baiyun Airport with smiles on their faces. A large number of fans were waiting at the airport early. The women’s football players took advantage of the interval of check-in to sign and take photos.

“Thank you Guangzhou fans, I feel very kind. The World Cup is about being yourself. I hope to have a good performance and contribute to the team. I hope the team can achieve better results.” Zhang Linyan said.

Before the start of the World Cup, they will have two warm-up matches against Brazil and Colombia on the 13th and 17th.

“I am very excited and honored to be able to go to the World Cup with everyone. I am in good physical condition now. We will work hard.” Defender Chen Qiaozhu said.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand, and the opening game will be played on the 20th. The Chinese women’s football team has participated in the finals of the Women’s World Cup seven times before. In the last 2019 World Cup in France, the Chinese women’s football team stopped at the top 16. The best result was the runner-up in the 1999 World Cup in the United States.

Looking forward to the “Clang Rose” blooming again in the southern hemisphere. (Text/Reporter Xiao Nan partly integrated Xinhua News Agency)

China Women’s World Cup 23-man roster

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Pan Hongyan;

Defenders: Wu Haiyan, Yao Wei, Wang Linlin, Gao Chen, Chen Qiaozhu, Li Mengwen, Dou Jiaxing;

Midfielders: Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Gu Yasha, Zhang Xin, Yang Lina, Wu Chengshu, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu;

Forwards: Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi, Lou Jiahui.

China Women’s World Cup schedule

(Beijing time)

July 22nd 20 points

Chinese Women’s Football vs Denmark

July 28th 18 points

Chinese Women’s Football vs Haiti

August 1st 18 points

China Women’s Football vs England

(Beijing Youth Daily)

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

