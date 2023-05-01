Terra Amara episode previews week 30 April – 6 May 2023

Turkish soap Bitter land it is broadcast every day on Canale 5 from Monday to Friday at 14:10, on Saturday and Sunday from 15:00 to 16:30, also in streaming on Mediaset Infinity. In the week from Sunday 30 April to Saturday 6 Mayla soap Bitter land is not on air on Monday May 1, Labor Day (just as it is not on air Men and women), while only one episode is scheduled from 3.45 pm on Saturday 6 May.

bitter land the previews of Sunday 30 April — Sunday 30 April 2023 long date with Bitter land aired from 15:00 to 16:30.. In the first episode from 15:00 Yilmaz is worried for the life of his son, who Mujgan does not want him to see or hold. Meanwhile, the Mawlid celebrations are being prepared at the home of the Yaman family and Sermin also shows up, uninvited. During the party, a fire breaks out in the barn, and Sermin runs to save Adnan, whom she had seen entering the barn. Zuleyha also rushes to save him but Demir and her others block her. When Sermin goes out with the baby in his arms, she becomes a hero to everyone, but someone suspects her of starting the fire. In the second episode Demir defends himself against the accusations of Zuleyha, who misunderstood a speech between him and Hunkar. Meanwhile Mujgan and Yilmaz continue to argue and Mujgan can only let off steam with his aunt Behice. In the presence of the women of the association, Hunkar gives Sermin a gift, but the niece vents with her friend Fusun for the "misery" received in exchange for her heroic gesture.

Terra Amara not aired on Monday 1st May, the advances of 2 — Bitter land is not broadcast on Monday 1st May, Labor Day. Bets resume from tuesday 2, among the previews of the episode on Canale 5 at 14:45 we discover how Berika announces that she wants to leave the leadership of the association and Fusun directs the attention of the others towards Behice. Demir explains to his mother how he solved the company’s liquidity problems. Meanwhile, Cetin has been acquitted and goes to see his beloved Gulten. In a moment of confusion, Azize mistakes Apti for Fadik’s boyfriend. Will a new love be born?

the previews of Wednesday 3 May — In the episode of Wednesday 3 May of Bitter land on Channel 5 Gaffur confesses to Saniye that he owes Hatip a debt and reveals to Hunkar that the latter lent him money to pay off a gambling debt. Hunkar thus decides to pay off Gaffur’s debt by giving 10,000 lire to Hatip, too bad the debt is 100,000. Meanwhile Zuleyha accuses Demir of preferring Leyla but Demir counters that it is Zuleyha who makes a distinction between their children.

the previews of bitter land on Thursday 4 May — In the episode of Bitter land on Thursday 4 May Mujgan has to go and sign some documents, but he doesn't want to leave Kerem Ali at home alone with Yilmaz who pushes his wife out and manages to convince her. Mujgan on his way home, gets a flat tire so he does it later than expected and on his way home he finds Zuleyha together with Yilmaz.

the episode of Friday 5 May — The bet of Friday May 5th of Bitter land shows us why Yilmaz, alone at home with Kerem Ali, calls Zuleyha. In fact, the baby cries insistently and refuses the bottle. But when Mujgan returns, the woman goes on a rampage.

The previews of terra amara on Saturday 6 May — Saturday 6th May only one episode of Terra Amara is scheduled at 15:45, in fact after TG5 a special of Verissimo resumes, which began in the morning, to follow the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the episode Hunkar, worried that Zuleyha might reveal to Yilmaz that he is Adnan’s biological father, she tries to convince Demir to put all her assets in the name of her daughter Leyla, but Demir seems adamant. Her confidence wavers when she discovers that Yilmaz has bought all the properties in Istanbul that he had put up for sale.