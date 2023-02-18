The service had been activated on January 14th. And since then, (the data is updated to Saturday 11 February) 65 children have turned to the Territorial Pediatric Assistance Points (PAPT) set up at the Casa della Salute in Cossato and at the Pediatrics department in the hospital.

In detail, from 10 to 13 on Saturdays until last week, 42 ​​children went to the hospital and 23 to Cossato. Objective: to enhance and intensify the continuity of pediatric care, support health education, reduce the inappropriate use of emergency rooms, ensuring a convenient and accessible service for families.

“In this initial start-up phase – comments Annalisa Zavallone, Free Choice Pediatrician – FIMP Provincial Secretary – a good teamwork emerged from the colleagues with the support nursing staff, whom they thank. The families who belong to the service lead to visits children with the common acute pathologies compatible with the epidemiology and seasonality of the moment. you will have a total of three hours of time to visit your children. We kindly ask you to try to arrive at the point of assistance with a reasonable advance of the closing times, so as to allow the doctor to carry out the activity within the times established by the agreement made with the ASL and allow parents and children to return home relatively quickly”.

We remind you that during the opening hours of the PAPT, the Pediatricians of Free Choice, with nursing staff provided by the ASL, ensure all the activities normally provided during the opening of their clinics such as: carrying out medical visits, diagnostic activities, l prescriptive activity and health education and counseling activity.

The service is aimed at all pediatric patients, exclusively if registered with one of the Free Choice Pediatricians (approximately 12,000 children in the ASLBI area), in the event of common acute health problems that do not show criteria of urgency/ emergency.

To facilitate the correct operation of the service, please note that it is useful to go to the PAPT with a health card and the name of the Free Choice Pediatrician, to which the same is registered.

It should be noted that the PAPT pediatrician: – is not authorized to carry out home visits; – cannot be contacted by telephone by users; – in case of access by patients not enrolled in the Pediatricians of Free Choice, they must provide the indication to contact the Continuity of Assistance (formerly Guardia Medica); – if necessary, he can refer the patient to the Pediatric Emergency Department.