The man who died was identified as Erasmo Vargas, due to the serious injuries left by a traffic accident.

The events occurred when he was riding a bicycle on Thursday afternoon, on Calle 40 with Carrera 5 in Yopal and in circumstances that are the subject of investigation, he ended up being run over by a dump truck.

Don Erasmo, 78 years old, underwent surgery at the Orinoquia Regional Hospital, where his state of health became complicated as the hours passed, due to multiple injuries, triggering his death around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

