Terrorism, precautionary measures for nine anarchists

Massa Carrara, 8 August 2023 – Operation at dawn by the police officers of Genoa, La Spezia and Massa Carrara, who this morning, 8 August, carried out nine precautionary measures, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Genoa at the request of the local prosecutor, against nine anarcho-insurrectionist militants belonging to the team belonging to the Goliardo Fiaschi anarchist circle of Carrara.

The alleged offenses are association with the purpose of terrorism, instigation and apology for the purpose of terrorism and offense to the honor and prestige of the President of the Republic. L’investigationcalled Scripta Scelera, carried out by the Digos policemen with the personnel of the Service for the fight against extremism and internal terrorism of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, coordinated by the Genoa prosecutor’s office, made it possible to prove the existence of an association with purposes of terrorism dedicated, among other things, to the conception, preparation, drafting, printing and dissemination of the clandestine publication called Bezmotivny-Senza Motivo, a fortnightly which has become the main tool for promoting and disseminating the most extremist anarchist message, the first edition of which dates back to December 2020.

