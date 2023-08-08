Home » Bills, Arera: the stoppage in the flooded municipalities has been extended until 31 October
Bills, Arera: the stoppage in the flooded municipalities has been extended until 31 October

Bills, Arera: the stoppage in the flooded municipalities has been extended until 31 October

Flood, Arera: the stop on bills has been extended until 31 October

He is nurturingto protect users damaged by the exceptional flood events of last May, extension until 31 October 2023 the period of suspension of the payment terms of bills and payment notices for electricity, gas, water and waste. This was announced by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment in a note. The resolution concerns the owners of utilities and supplies in the municipalities identified by the Flood decree, i.e. located in part of theEmilia Romagna (Provinces of Reggio-Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini), in some municipalities in the province of Pesaro and Urbino and in some municipalities of the metropolitan city of Firenze.

In the period of suspension of the bills are actions on arrears were also suspended, envisaged by the Authority’s regulation, for non-fulfilments by damaged customers and users, even in the case of arrears that occurred before the flood events. At the end of the suspension period, without prejudice to the right of the users and customers affected by the events in question to pay the amounts due in accordance with the normal expiry terms of the invoices, even if suspended, the electricity and gas sellers, the service managers Integrated water supply and the integrated urban waste management service are required to offer their customers/users a installment plan for suspended amounts distributed over a minimum period of 12 months, without discrimination and without applying interests to the same customers and users.

In order to benefit from the further suspension, with respect to the generalized one already in place, the customers and users concerned must send – by August 31st or in any case by the end date of the suspension period – to electricity and gas sellers and to the managers of the Integrated Water Service or the waste sector, a substitutive declaration of notarial deed certifying that the user or supply is located in a home and/or location that is compromised in its functional integrity as a result of flood events.

