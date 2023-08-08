Credem, net profit rises by 90.3% The group has hired 146 people

A consolidated net profit of 298.7 million euro, with the result growing by 90.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. And then 83,000 new customers (+28.3% compared to the new customers reached in the first half of 2022), as well as 146 hires and a smart-working protocol to which 85% of employees have adhered. These are just some of the figures pitted by the Credem Group, after the approval of the half-yearly report.

Strengthening of commercial banking with heavy investments in the development of solutions to integrate the digital and physical component in the relationship with both private and corporate customers, strengthening in the private banking sector with the entry into force of the Group bank dedicated to large estates, continuous evolution of the activity of the Group companies specialized in asset management, insurance protection, loans to individuals and businesses and technological services, constant focus on innovation, sustainability and investments in people. These were the main lines of strategic development that the Credem Group followed in the first part of the year characterized by a very challenging context for the banking system. The period closed with a consolidated net profit of 298.7 million euro (almost double compared to 157 million euro in the first half), customer deposits which settled at 93.7 billion euro (+8.9% compared to the previous year), loans at 34.8 billion euro ( +3.7% compared to the same period of 2022) and around 83 thousand new customers.

Chief Executive Officer Angelo Campani will present the results to the financial community today. “The social and economic dynamics that we experienced in the first part of the year, in which the rise in inflation and the sudden increase in interest rates continued to strongly influence households and businesses, further confirm that all of us, from savers, businesses and banks themselves, we must learn to deal with the constantly changing context in which we operate. In this scenario, we play a decisive role. We want to strengthen customer confidence and help them make the most appropriate decisions from a medium-term perspective. and long term”.