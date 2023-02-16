The UN report

In a UN report, quoted by the Guardian, it emerges that the predominant point of view of the member states of the United Nations is “that al-Adel is now the de facto leader of Al Qaeda, representing continuity for now. But his leadership cannot be declared due to al Qaeda’s sensitivity to the Afghan Taliban’s concerns about not recognizing Zawahiri’s death in Kabul and the fact of al-Adel’s presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”