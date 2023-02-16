Home Health Terrorism, the US and the UN: Saif al-Adel is the new head of Al Qaeda
Terrorism, the US and the UN: Saif al-Adel is the new head of Al Qaeda

Terrorism, the US and the UN: Saif al-Adel is the new head of Al Qaeda

The UN report

In a UN report, quoted by the Guardian, it emerges that the predominant point of view of the member states of the United Nations is “that al-Adel is now the de facto leader of Al Qaeda, representing continuity for now. But his leadership cannot be declared due to al Qaeda’s sensitivity to the Afghan Taliban’s concerns about not recognizing Zawahiri’s death in Kabul and the fact of al-Adel’s presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

$10 million bounty

According to various testimonies, al-Adel has stayed in Iran in recent years, a refuge for the leadership of Al Qaeda despite the great religious divide: the terrorist organization is Sunni extremist, while the Republic of the Ayatollahs is Shiite. The United States is offering a reward of up to 10 million dollars for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the new head of Al Qaeda.


