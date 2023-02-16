The favored students of public institutions have already begun to receive food rations, which will be carried out by the ‘Luz de Vida Temporary Union’. This year, the School Meal Plan will be financed for an amount of $24,941,382,200, with resources from the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office, the Nation and the General Participation System, SGP.

Likewise, in order to promote healthy eating habits, they will carry out different trainings and provide food that is prepared in the same educational institutions.

“The ‘PAE’ starts sooner than in other years despite the inconveniences that have been experienced; Committees of parent watchdogs will be formed, which will communicate favorable and unfavorable situations that arise, in order to address the failures that arise and improve care, “said Mayor Virna Johnson.



On the other hand, the process of preparation and organization of the venues was carried out to guarantee the good condition of the dining rooms and provide students with a decent space, this, through the Ministry of Education, the operator of the PAE and hand in hand with the directors of educational institutions. Likewise, the independent situations of the educational centers in which the students registered and prioritized in the Enrollment System, SIMAT, will benefit were reviewed.

