Acea, the president Michaela Castelli resigns

The president of has resigned Acea Michaela Castelli. The company announced it, specifying that the decision was made for “personal reasons”. “Lawyer Michaela Castelli has resigned, with immediate effect, from the position of Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acea Spa”, inform the company. In the letter, Castelli underlines that his choice was “very thought out and not taken without regret: it is a decision, of a strictly personal nature, the maturation of which began in the last days of the year that has just ended and which has gradually been consolidated in the context of the new governance arrangements indicated by the controlling shareholder”.

In recent days, Affaritaliani.it has dealt with the case of the accusations of misogyny against the managing director, Fabrizio Palermo, by a company hostess. “He expects to be served and revered from morning to night with Third World enslavement methods regarding respect for women, who are belittled to simple servants. Use a bell to call us”, this was read in the anonymous letter that blew up the scandal.

And again, in the typed and unsigned sheet “for fear of revenge that would surely make me lose my job” – the woman would have turned to the president Michaela Castelli to report “the behavior of the new CEO towards the hostesses and employees”, according to her “spoiled by male racism”.

Accredited sources reported to Affaritaliani.it that in 2022 a tender was called for the award of a 21 million euro contract, lasting two years, for the security and hostess service. Shortly after taking office, the managing director would have “been careful” – as they say in these cases – the entire procedure and, at the end of December, would have canceled the tender. Hence the suspicion of a “revenge” against the manager.

“I am proud of the results achieved by the administrative body and by all the employees of That in recent years – reads the letter in which Castelli announces his resignation – in a context objectively full of difficulties and during which it was precisely the people of That to make a difference by ensuring its services to the city and the territories”, explains the outgoing president, thanking “the directors, the members of the control body and all those in the company with whom I have collaborated”. Palermo, also on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, thanked Castelli “for the contribution given in recent years to the Presidency of the Company”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

